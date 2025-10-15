Second Army Area postpones RBC talks indefinitely as Cambodia fails to submit weapons and landmine plan

The Second Army Area reported on Tuesday that discussions with Cambodia’s 4th Military Region, aimed at creating a detailed plan for the relocation of heavy weapons and clearance of landmines—including timelines, locations, and operational assessment methods—have been postponed indefinitely.
Despite two meetings and four rounds of document exchanges over the past week, Cambodia has yet to present a concrete action plan regarding force adjustments to reduce conflict and designated landmine clearance zones in accordance with the General Border Committee (GBC) agreements. These agreements stipulate that resolutions should be achieved at the Regional Border Committee (RBC) level.
To maintain the credibility of the agreements and avoid potential misrepresentation of facts, the RBC under Thailand’s Second Army Area has decided to delay the meeting until Cambodia can present a proposal that concretely reduces tensions.
“The Second Army Area will continue to implement all measures under the framework of international cooperation, with full commitment to maintaining peace, security, and protecting national sovereignty,” the statement said.
The RBC meeting between Thailand’s Second Army Area and Cambodia’s 4th Military Region was originally scheduled for October 15-17, 2025 at the Chong Chom permanent border checkpoint in Kabin Buri, Surin Province, with Cambodia as host.