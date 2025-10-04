Thai-Cambodian RBC meeting may be delayed until mid-October

Lt Gen Weerayut Raksilp, commander of the Second Army Area, said on Saturday (October 4) that the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting is likely to be postponed to mid-October as both sides continue to exchange proposals through their secretariats.
According to Weerayut, the Thai side has submitted initial proposals, including troop withdrawal and landmine clearance in areas where soldiers from both countries have faced off. However, these remain preliminary suggestions, and Cambodia has not yet responded. “We are still waiting for confirmation from the Cambodian side, so the RBC meeting may be rescheduled,” he said.
While Cambodia’s proposals have not been formally presented, Weerayut said Thailand has already prepared its position based on outcomes of the recent General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, stressing the need to put agreements into practice, particularly regarding demining and disarmament.
When asked about mine clearance, Weerayut explained that Thailand must carefully identify the zones, especially areas believed to have newly laid mines from past clashes. This requires redrafting existing clearance plans, since in many places fresh mines were planted over previously mapped areas.
He noted that newly mined zones stretch from Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani province to Ta Muen temple in Surin, covering around 363 kilometres of the disputed border.
Khana temple dispute
Concerns were also raised over the Khana temple site in Surin’s Kap Choeng district, amid fears it could be occupied by Cambodia. Weerayut reassured the public, saying the area is currently designated as a joint survey zone for boundary demarcation. Both Thai and Cambodian troops remain in their respective positions, and “the temple itself has not been seized by either side.” He added that the surrounding area also requires landmine clearance.
Weerayut emphasised that the Second Army Area expects any troop withdrawal agreements to be made with clear timelines and procedures, turning technical discussions into concrete action.