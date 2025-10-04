Thai-Cambodian RBC meeting may be delayed until mid-October

Lt Gen Weerayut Raksilp, commander of the Second Army Area, said on Saturday (October 4) that the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting is likely to be postponed to mid-October as both sides continue to exchange proposals through their secretariats.

According to Weerayut, the Thai side has submitted initial proposals, including troop withdrawal and landmine clearance in areas where soldiers from both countries have faced off. However, these remain preliminary suggestions, and Cambodia has not yet responded. “We are still waiting for confirmation from the Cambodian side, so the RBC meeting may be rescheduled,” he said.