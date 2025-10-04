Thai First Army demands Cambodian troop submit evacuation plan ahead of RBC meeting

Thailand’s First Army Area Commander, Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, on Saturday issued an urgent directive to the Commander of Cambodia’s 5th Military Region. The correspondence outlined the following:

The 5th Military Region has scheduled a special session of the Regional Border Committee (RBC) with Thailand’s First Army from October 10-13, 2025, to be hosted by Cambodia in Banteay Meanchey Province.

The Thai First Army has requested that the Cambodian 5th Military Region prepare a comprehensive evacuation plan for Cambodian civilians in the areas of Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung District, and Ban Ta Phraya, Ta Phraya District, Sa Kaeo Province. This plan must be submitted to Thailand’s First Army by October 7, 2025 and presented at the upcoming RBC meeting. Only then will the Thai side participate in the meeting.

Lt Col Sarayuth Chantraprayong, Assistant Officer for Operations, First Army Area, has been appointed as the coordinator for this matter.