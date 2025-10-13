Army says ready to fight Cambodia 24 hours, plans to retake two temples

Lt Gen Weerayut Raksin, commander of the Second Army Area, said he visited troops along the Thailand–Cambodia border in Surin province to inspect their welfare and readiness amid ongoing tensions.
He said all personnel deployed along the frontier were prepared to face combat around the clock and enjoyed high morale. The army had made comprehensive arrangements to supply food, drinking water and other essentials, he added, and there had been no shortages despite difficulties on some routes caused by heavy recent rains.
“Every member of the force remains determined to protect the nation’s sovereignty and its people. We will not cede an inch of Thai territory — not even a single square centimetre,” Weerayut said.
He said incursions and video clips posted on social media required careful verification. “We must handle such incidents with precision and caution, as some of the locations in question are far from our operational bases and considered sensitive areas,” he added.
The army has deployed technological monitoring to bolster patrols, but in some cases the devices were not positioned along the same routes as troops, so soldiers did not always directly witness Cambodian personnel entering to lay landmines or cut barbed wire.
“I have instructed all troops to respond to anyone who enters Thai territory armed and violates our sovereignty,” he said. “If Cambodian soldiers cross into Thailand with weapons and destroy property, we cannot tolerate it under any circumstance. Our forces are authorised to respond in accordance with the rules of engagement as the situation demands.”
The commander accused Cambodian actors of staging incidents and posting them online to provoke Thai people.
“Cambodia has been deceitful and insincere. They create content, stage incidents and post them on social media to stir anger and hatred. Our forces are aware of these tactics, but we cannot rush into action because such behaviour is clearly intended to lure our soldiers into areas with landmines or other traps,” he said.
“That is why we must proceed with extreme caution to minimise unnecessary losses. Sometimes our actions may not be as swift as the public expects, and for that I must apologise. However, the safety of our troops is equally important, and we must protect their lives as well.”
Weerayut said he follows government and military policy — from the defence minister down to the army commander — in defending Thailand’s sovereignty as delineated on the 1:50,000 map.
He vowed not to surrender a single square centimetre of Thai land, reaffirming his lifelong commitment “to protect the nation, the religion, the monarchy and the people.”
Asked about Ta Kwai and Khana temples — which he said lie on Thailand’s side according to the 1:50,000 map — he said plans to recover the sites were in place and would be executed at an appropriate time in line with operational conditions.
He accused Cambodian forces of seizing unguarded ground to gain advantage, likening such tactics to banditry, and urged adversaries to fight openly rather than use clandestine methods such as laying mines.