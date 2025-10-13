Army says ready to fight Cambodia 24 hours, plans to retake two temples

The commander accused Cambodian actors of staging incidents and posting them online to provoke Thai people.

“Cambodia has been deceitful and insincere. They create content, stage incidents and post them on social media to stir anger and hatred. Our forces are aware of these tactics, but we cannot rush into action because such behaviour is clearly intended to lure our soldiers into areas with landmines or other traps,” he said.

“That is why we must proceed with extreme caution to minimise unnecessary losses. Sometimes our actions may not be as swift as the public expects, and for that I must apologise. However, the safety of our troops is equally important, and we must protect their lives as well.”

Weerayut said he follows government and military policy — from the defence minister down to the army commander — in defending Thailand’s sovereignty as delineated on the 1:50,000 map.

He vowed not to surrender a single square centimetre of Thai land, reaffirming his lifelong commitment “to protect the nation, the religion, the monarchy and the people.”

Asked about Ta Kwai and Khana temples — which he said lie on Thailand’s side according to the 1:50,000 map — he said plans to recover the sites were in place and would be executed at an appropriate time in line with operational conditions.

He accused Cambodian forces of seizing unguarded ground to gain advantage, likening such tactics to banditry, and urged adversaries to fight openly rather than use clandestine methods such as laying mines.