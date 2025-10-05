Cambodian drones spotted 71 times along border, says Second Army Area

The Operations Centre of the Second Army Area has released a summary of the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border on Saturday (October 4), revealing multiple instances of drone activity believed to be from Cambodia.

The report followed a briefing session with the Interim Observer Team (IOT), led by Malaysia’s Assistant Defence Attaché to Thailand, at Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital in Warin Chamrap district, Ubon Ratchathani province.

Afterwards, the Thai delegation, headed by Maj Gen Sukontharat Chaopong, Deputy Commander of the Second Army Area, escorted the observers to the Chong Bok border area in Nam Yuen district to assess alleged ceasefire violations by Cambodian forces.

These violations were reviewed under the agreement reached at the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting held on August 7 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.