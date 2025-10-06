SAFE Fertility Clinic Brings European IVF Expertise to Thailand

ESHRE is recognized worldwide as the top-tier event in reproductive health. This event gathers thousands of fertility specialists, embryologists, geneticists and scientists from over 130 countries to share research, explore innovations and establish global standards for assisted reproduction.

The event has featured more than 80 sessions and workshops covering cutting-edge topics. These include AI in embryo selection, advanced genetic testing, lab automation, male infertility and egg freezing. Providing a key platform for international collaboration and knowledge exchange. Through the knowledge, insights and global connections gained at ESHRE, SAFE’s team has further strengthened the ability to provide comprehensive ICSI/IVF care.



As a leading Fertility Clinic for ICSI/IVF in Thailand, SAFE’s participation reinforces in building the principle of trust and ensures that every patient feels confident in both our services and the specialists guiding them. We desire to assist patients in achieving their dreams of becoming parenthood.

Our participation at ESHRE 2025 is more than just a valued recognition but it is a commitment for us to our valued patients as well. Every new insight and global connection are translated into meaningful advancements in care for our patients. By bringing the latest technological advancements in reproductive medicine back to Thailand, we ensure that every treatment meets the highest international standards of safety, success rate and care.

To further portray our trusted service to the public, SAFE has established innovative reproductive technology and clinical practices that strictly adheres to international medical code of conduct. This ensures that both local and international patients will receive the same standard treatment as they would expect in top global clinics.

SAFE As a Global Hub for Trusted ICSI/IVF in Thailand

We believe that Thailand has been recognized as a leading destination for medical tourism. With many internationally accredited hospitals, highly skilled doctors and advanced healthcare systems, the country has earned a reputation for excellent medical services in a wide range of specialties. Patients from around the world select Thailand not only for its medical expertise but also for its high ethical standards, supportive environment and patients’ safety.

It is notable Thailand offers more accessible pricing that comes with premium service. This positions Thailand as a top-rank destination for couples seeking confidence and reassurance during one of most important medical journeys. Hence, SAFE will certainly be your leading choice as we commit to providing world-class ICSI/IVF service in Thailand.

Advanced ICSI/IVF Treatment with Proven Results

SAFE offers a full spectrum of fertility treatments from our specialists with an advanced procedures including our well-known service like ICSI/IVF. Our clinic laboratories are equipped with the latest technology to ensure the highest success rates.



The proven clinical pregnancy success rate acquired from our PGTSeq-A cycles with FET (Frozen Embryo Transfer) reached 80.8% in 2025. These results highlight the consistency of treatment outcomes and the reliability of PGTSeq-A technology at SAFE Fertility Clinic.

Each treatment plan will be personalized and customized. It is significant to us to take numbers of factors into consideration. Whether it would be medical history, lifestyle and emotional needs of every patient. Beyond science, the clinic emphasizes holistic care offering medical consultant and fertility wellness support to help patients navigate the emotional side of their fertility journeys.



One of the most distinctive advantages of choosing SAFE is our transparent approach. Patients are given clear information about the steps, procedures and costs. This will give patients confidence with nothing left undisclosed. The openness from us will strongly build the trust that is essential when seeking care far from home.

A Tailor-made ICSI/IVF Journey for International Patients

For many international patients, traveling abroad for fertility treatment requires enhanced of reassurance. We understand these concerns and we have designed our services with global patients in mind. A dedicated international care team including Medical team, Embryologist team and Patients’ Personal Assistants that will assist you with every step with multilingual communication and cultural sensitivity throughout your ICSI/IVF journey.



Confidentiality and ethical practice remain at the core of SAFE’s ideology. Patients can feel secure knowing their privacy is fully protected, while treatment plans follow strict international guidelines. Our overseas patients are mainly from India and Bangladesh. Choosing ICSI/IVF in Thailand offers more than just medical journey. Thailand also provides an environment of comfort as well as relaxation that can make the process reduce stressful and more rewarding to the couples.





The balance of medical excellence and lifestyle comfort makes Thailand unique. By just considering ICSI/IVF journey in Thailand, it already allows couples not only to pursue parenthood with confidence but also to experience moments of peace and joy together during this unforgettable time.

SAFE Provides a Future Filled with Possibility

The dream of becoming parents can be shared across cultures and continents. With world-class expertise now available in Thailand through SAFE, international patients will no longer need to look far for trusted and advanced fertility care. SAFE has already helped countless families to achieve their dreams. We are committed to advancing ICSI/IVF care through expertise and technology that empower patients to achieve their dreams of building a family.

With compassionate care, advanced technology and most importantly the reassurance of international expertise SAFE will guide you on your journey to parenthood in Thailand.