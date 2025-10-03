Surin requests anti-drone system, military already has plans in place

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul addressed the Thai-Cambodian border situation during his visit to Surin on Friday (October 3). He stated that although there has been no conflict, the government is ensuring that the military remains well-prepared and maintains superior strength compared to the opposing side at all times. This is essential for safeguarding Thailand’s sovereignty.
While specific support measures could not be disclosed, the government is committed to ensuring the security of Thai territory and the safety of its citizens.
Regarding the request from Surin province for anti-drone support, Anutin confirmed that the military already has plans in place.
When asked about public concerns over reopening the border checkpoint, Anutin emphasized that both border residents and affected individuals unanimously oppose reopening the checkpoint. He assured that the government will listen to the people’s concerns and that the border will not be reopened until conditions are deemed favorable for Thailand's best interests, ensuring national security and public safety.
On the topic of constructing a border fence, Anutin said the military would determine the location, timing, and type of fence based on the terrain.
Asked if he was concerned that building a fence in disputed areas might cause tensions, Anutin replied that the fence would be within Thailand's borders and would not encroach on anyone else’s territory. He reminded everyone of Thailand’s position in international negotiations, stating that the country has been a victim of encroachment and the fence is a necessary measure to protect national sovereignty and dignity.
When asked about his visit to boost morale among the troops and his statement that they must win, Prime Minister Anutin said, "The Thai military cannot lose to anyone."