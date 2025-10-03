Surin requests anti-drone system, military already has plans in place

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul addressed the Thai-Cambodian border situation during his visit to Surin on Friday (October 3). He stated that although there has been no conflict, the government is ensuring that the military remains well-prepared and maintains superior strength compared to the opposing side at all times. This is essential for safeguarding Thailand’s sovereignty.

While specific support measures could not be disclosed, the government is committed to ensuring the security of Thai territory and the safety of its citizens.

Regarding the request from Surin province for anti-drone support, Anutin confirmed that the military already has plans in place.