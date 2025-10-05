Second Army chief outlines plan for Thai-Cambodian border fence

Lt Gen Weerayut Raksilp, commander of the Second Army Area, discussed the approach to building a border fence along the Thai-Cambodian frontier during a field inspection with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Buri Ram on Saturday (October 4).

He said the fence would not rely solely on barbed wire but would include additional security measures to enhance stability and surveillance, such as the installation of CCTV cameras to monitor border activity at night.