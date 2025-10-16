First Army Area boosts border security in Sa Kaeo with bunkers and shelters

On October 14, 2025, Her Royal Highness Princess Prof Dr Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana granted an audience to the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army and his team to receive a briefing on the “Hathaithip Fund” project, aimed at ensuring the safety of soldiers and civilians along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The Royal Thai Army was instructed to expedite the construction of personnel bunkers for operational troops and civilian shelters using the Hathaithip Fund, managed under the Chulabhorn Foundation. The fund allows contributions from government bodies, private organisations, and the general public, reflecting national unity and public dedication to the country’s core institutions.