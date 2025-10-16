First Army Area boosts border security in Sa Kaeo with bunkers and shelters

On October 14, 2025, Her Royal Highness Princess Prof Dr Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana granted an audience to the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army and his team to receive a briefing on the “Hathaithip Fund” project, aimed at ensuring the safety of soldiers and civilians along the Thai-Cambodian border.
The Royal Thai Army was instructed to expedite the construction of personnel bunkers for operational troops and civilian shelters using the Hathaithip Fund, managed under the Chulabhorn Foundation. The fund allows contributions from government bodies, private organisations, and the general public, reflecting national unity and public dedication to the country’s core institutions.
General Pana Claewplodtook, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, tasked the First Army Area, in coordination with the Burapha Task Force, local administration, Sa Kaeo provincial agencies, and local residents, to survey and select safe and suitable sites for the construction of bunkers and shelters within the Burapha Task Force’s responsibility.
The Hathaithip Fund has already supported the creation and upgrading of 72 military bunkers and six civilian shelters, each with a capacity of 40 people. In the initial phase, ten bunkers and two shelters will be built, thanks to the Princess’s benevolence, inspiring gratitude among soldiers on duty and residents living along the border, while reinforcing appreciation for her concern for the Thai-Cambodian border situation.