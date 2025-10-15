Hun Sen tells Malaysia Thai side played “ghost sounds” near the border

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen briefed Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Malaysia’s deputy prime minister and minister of rural and regional development, on the ongoing situation along the Thai-Cambodian border during a meeting at the Peace Palace on Tuesday (October 14).
In a Facebook post, Hun Sen said he had informed Zahid Hamidi, who also serves as president of Malaysia’s United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), about recent developments along the border, including reports that “ghost sounds” or other noises broadcast from the Thai side had disturbed Cambodian residents in Sereng and Prey Chan villages for four consecutive nights.
Hun Sen emphasised that the border situation remains tense and fragile, warning that any renewed conflict would be deeply concerning. He told the Malaysian deputy premier that Cambodia does not seek condemnation of any country from its friends or allies, but rather urges encouragement for both sides to fully respect the ceasefire agreement and work toward rebuilding bilateral relations.
He also expressed gratitude to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his active role in helping ease tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, acknowledging Malaysia’s crucial contribution as ASEAN chair in facilitating a ceasefire and promoting a peaceful resolution to the dispute.