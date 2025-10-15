Hun Sen tells Malaysia Thai side played “ghost sounds” near the border

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen briefed Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Malaysia’s deputy prime minister and minister of rural and regional development, on the ongoing situation along the Thai-Cambodian border during a meeting at the Peace Palace on Tuesday (October 14).

In a Facebook post, Hun Sen said he had informed Zahid Hamidi, who also serves as president of Malaysia’s United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), about recent developments along the border, including reports that “ghost sounds” or other noises broadcast from the Thai side had disturbed Cambodian residents in Sereng and Prey Chan villages for four consecutive nights.