Bangkok Turns to AI and LiDAR Mapping



Local Crisis: Air Pollution and the Uncounted Forest

Bangkok's move to a data-driven system is critical because its urban forest faces unique, severe environmental pressures, particularly from PM2.5 particulate matter. Trees are one of the city's most vital defenses against this deadly air pollution, but the city cannot manage what it cannot measure.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Chairat Treesubsuntorn, Head of the Remediation Laboratory at King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi, highlighted the urgency: “You could see like in Bangkok we face to many pollutions such as a particulate matter during the winters.” He noted the current manual method—where arborists must check tree height, diameter, and leaf count one by one—is impossible at a city scale. “Imagine if you have to walk to the tree and then you have to check... and then you have to do it one by one,” Dr. Chairat stressed.

Local experts estimate that of the city's approximately 3 million trees, fewer than 1% have been electronically documented. This massive data gap prevents Bangkok from strategically using its green assets. Dr. Chairat explained that the technology is necessary to apply his lab’s findings on effective local species: “We have a very high diversity of the tree species and we need to we cannot use the references easily from the publication or from research in other countries.”



Bridging the Gap through Collaboration

Successful implementation hinges on collaboration among the private sector, academia, and local communities. Santi Opaspakornkij of the Big Trees Foundation emphasized that while the current governor's initiative successfully planted over a million trees quickly, the real challenge lies in long-term, specialized care.

He pointed out that the city's existing trees are often “big, it’s old, but it’s also not very strong” because roads and buildings were constructed later, unintentionally weakening the root systems. To address this, collaboration and technology are key. Santi noted that international partnership often helps to bring about change locally: “When you know that your international friends the visitor the western expert tell you the same thing that some Thai organization has been telling for many years you now listen more.”

The new technology serves as the essential tool to unify these efforts, providing the objective data needed to transform the urban forest into a measurable and actively managed municipal asset.



A Shift to a Data-Driven City

The move to a Smart Tree Inventory signifies more than just an upgrade in city maintenance; it represents a fundamental shift toward making Bangkok a data-driven, resilient city. By embracing this technology, the city transforms its neglected green assets into a crucial part of its infrastructure, actively improving air quality, enhancing public safety, and safeguarding its citizens' health. This cross-sector collaboration provides the precise, objective knowledge base necessary to manage the entire urban forest proactively, ensuring that Bangkok's next million trees are not just planted, but scientifically positioned to thrive and deliver maximum benefit to the community for generations to come.



