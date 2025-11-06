RTA reports two border incidents during five days after weapon pullout

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Thursday reported two separate incidents along the Thai–Cambodian border — the discovery of two landmines and a brief encounter with Cambodian troops — during patrols conducted on Sunday and Monday.
RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said border defence forces under the First and Second Army Areas remain positioned along the frontier, even after the withdrawal of heavy weapons was completed five days ago in accordance with the joint action plan.
He explained that troops continue to conduct patrols to maintain peace and order in line with agreements reached during bilateral meetings at various levels.
Winthai added that the withdrawal of the first category of weapons — rockets — had been carried out as agreed and verified by the ASEAN observation team.
The spokesman further noted that mine-clearing operations along the Thai border were also making steady progress.
According to Winthai, the first incident occurred on Sunday and Monday when Thai troops discovered two PMN-2 landmines while patrolling Hill 677 near the An Ma Pass in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani province.
The second incident took place on Monday, when Thai soldiers on patrol west of the Chong Bok Pass in Nam Yuen district encountered six Cambodian troops who were using bamboo poles to construct an obstacle along the patrol route.
The Thai soldiers informed the Cambodian troops that the path was part of Thailand’s regular patrol route. After discussions, the Cambodian soldiers agreed to remove the obstacle, allowing the Thai team to resume their patrol.
When the Thai patrol returned to the same area on Wednesday, they found no further obstruction or presence of Cambodian troops.
Maj Gen Winthai said the RTA recognised that the border situation remains delicate and emphasised the need for close coordination between the two countries to uphold the peace accord signed by the Thai and Cambodian prime ministers in Malaysia.