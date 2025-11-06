RTA reports two border incidents during five days after weapon pullout

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Thursday reported two separate incidents along the Thai–Cambodian border — the discovery of two landmines and a brief encounter with Cambodian troops — during patrols conducted on Sunday and Monday.

Border forces remain stationed after weapons withdrawal

RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said border defence forces under the First and Second Army Areas remain positioned along the frontier, even after the withdrawal of heavy weapons was completed five days ago in accordance with the joint action plan.

He explained that troops continue to conduct patrols to maintain peace and order in line with agreements reached during bilateral meetings at various levels.