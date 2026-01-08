Anutin urges children and youths to aim higher and keep learning

Prime Minister Anutin welcomed outstanding children and youths, as well as those who have brought prestige to the nation, for a courtesy call and to receive his guidance on Thursday (January 8).
As the head of the administration, the Premier welcomed the more than 1,000 award recipients, noting that this was the largest group he had hosted since beginning his work in this government.
He encouraged them to absorb the atmosphere of what could be their future workplace, believing that one day, some among them would return to govern the country, serve as ministers, civil servants, or military and police officers to benefit the nation.
The Prime Minister continued by urging the children and youth to use this visit as inspiration to set their goals and commit to serving the country.
Reflecting on his own past, he described youth as the happiest time of life, a period for trial and error where mistakes can still be learned from and corrected.
He contrasted this with his current role, where there is little room for error.
The Prime Minister asked the students to strive for excellence in academics, sports, and culture, paired with morality and social responsibility.
He also expressed hope that on National Children’s Day, Saturday (January 10), they would visit various agencies to see technology and equipment that might spark further inspiration.
Furthermore, he urged the children to be brave in doing what is right and exploring new ideas.
The Prime Minister emphasised the concept of "Team Thailand," stating that it "never dies" and that the nation must remain strong and dignified on the world stage.
He told the youth that his generation is entrusting the future to them, so they must never limit themselves or settle for past successes.
Anutin advised them to aim higher, expand their skills, and practice foreign languages, noting that perseverance is more vital than natural talent alone.
On a personal note, he shared that as a child, he never imagined he would one day be Prime Minister.
Decades ago, he spent Children's Day looking at planes at the Air Force, but never came to Government House because he was not a top student.
To encourage the children, he offered to let them sit in the Prime Minister's chair in the historic Thai Khu Fah building.
Regarding the 2026 motto, "Love the Thai Nation, Care for the World," the Premier explained that while they already love their country, "caring for the world" means leading by example in environmental protection and using clean energy to ensure a healthy future.
Finally, he expressed confidence that under the leadership of Minister Narumon, Thai youth would be developed to stand at the forefront internationally.
The Prime Minister concluded by reminding all adults that their duty is to provide love and care for all children in society, ensuring they are ready to lead the country toward sustainable progress.