Anutin urges children and youths to aim higher and keep learning

Prime Minister Anutin welcomed outstanding children and youths, as well as those who have brought prestige to the nation, for a courtesy call and to receive his guidance on Thursday (January 8).

As the head of the administration, the Premier welcomed the more than 1,000 award recipients, noting that this was the largest group he had hosted since beginning his work in this government.

He encouraged them to absorb the atmosphere of what could be their future workplace, believing that one day, some among them would return to govern the country, serve as ministers, civil servants, or military and police officers to benefit the nation.

The Prime Minister continued by urging the children and youth to use this visit as inspiration to set their goals and commit to serving the country.

Reflecting on his own past, he described youth as the happiest time of life, a period for trial and error where mistakes can still be learned from and corrected.