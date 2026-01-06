Anutin: no staged campaign events—Bhumjaithai keeps it organic

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, said on Tuesday, January 6, that the party would stick to an “organic” style of campaigning—avoiding staged events, formalities and large rallies.

Asked whether he had issued any additional instructions to party figures ahead of the election, Anutin said he was listening to updates from each constituency. He said he had been told that Bhumjaithai candidates across the country were working hard and consistently visiting communities, especially over the New Year period when many voters returned home.

On early polling, Anutin said the party did not rely on surveys, arguing that the most meaningful “poll” was public confidence earned through hard work. Drawing on experience from past elections, he said he could usually judge outcomes fairly accurately.

Pressed on whether he could estimate the number of seats the party might win, Anutin said any projection was still a “guess”, comparing it to buying a lottery ticket before the results are known—after previously floating a figure of 150 seats.