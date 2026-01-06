Anutin to chair ‘Connect the Dots’ meeting on Friday

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will chair a meeting on Friday of a subcommittee tasked with tracing money-laundering transactions, where agencies will exchange online data to create a virtual “Data Bureau”, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said.

The “Connect the Dots” panel will meet at the Finance Ministry at 10.30am on Friday, with Anutin chairing the session, Ekniti said.

Agencies to link databases to track money laundering

Ekniti said the current system for tracking money-laundering transactions is fragmented, likening it to “blind men trying to describe an elephant” based only on touch.