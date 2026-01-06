Anutin: military ready to respond after Cambodian mortar round

At Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday, caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul briefed the media on a mortar round reportedly fired from the Cambodian side, which landed at Hill 469 in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani and injured one Thai soldier.

Anutin said the government had been receiving updates continuously and that relevant agencies were following procedures set out under the memorandum of understanding.

He said the military and security authorities had lodged a protest with their Cambodian counterparts, seeking clarification on what happened and requesting an explanation so Thailand can consider an appropriate response.

He added that the Foreign Ministry had also sent a letter to Cambodia’s foreign minister requesting an explanation, stating the incident could constitute a breach of the ceasefire agreement. Thailand, he said, is asking Cambodia to provide a formal diplomatic clarification.