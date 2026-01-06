Anutin: military ready to respond after Cambodian mortar round

At Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday, caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul briefed the media on a mortar round reportedly fired from the Cambodian side, which landed at Hill 469 in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani and injured one Thai soldier.
Anutin said the government had been receiving updates continuously and that relevant agencies were following procedures set out under the memorandum of understanding.
He said the military and security authorities had lodged a protest with their Cambodian counterparts, seeking clarification on what happened and requesting an explanation so Thailand can consider an appropriate response.
He added that the Foreign Ministry had also sent a letter to Cambodia’s foreign minister requesting an explanation, stating the incident could constitute a breach of the ceasefire agreement. Thailand, he said, is asking Cambodia to provide a formal diplomatic clarification.
Anutin said Thailand has not yet invoked the rules of engagement or carried out any retaliatory action, but stressed that the military is prepared and that any response would be decided by Thailand.
“This is an initial briefing,” he said, adding that Thailand would proceed step by step to demonstrate it is complying with all agreements. However, if it reaches a point where Thailand must respond, it will do so.
He said the armed forces are already considering suitable options.
Anutin also said frontline units reported that Cambodia has described the incident as an accident, but Thailand wants to know how Cambodia intends to take responsibility. He said Thailand is prepared on the diplomatic, security and military fronts.
He added that coordination on the ground is continuing through military channels, while the Interior Ministry has instructed local authorities to look after residents in the area. He said the situation has not reached the stage where evacuations are necessary.
Asked whether a third round of clashes was possible, Anutin said this was only a preliminary statement. He said his team would monitor developments during the cabinet meeting, and any further details would be provided as information becomes available.