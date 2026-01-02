PM Anutin visits Surin frontline base to boost morale

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the Phu Luang operational base in Kap Choeng district, Surin province, on Friday (January 2), to monitor the security situation along the border, receive a briefing and boost morale among frontline personnel.
Anutin arrived at the helicopter landing pad at the Border Provinces Development Centre in Kap Choeng at 11.40am, before travelling on to the base.
He was welcomed by Deputy Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, and troops stationed at the base, who delivered an overview of local security developments.
During the visit, Anutin joined personnel for lunch to raise spirits, with simple dishes provided, including khanom jeen (rice noodles), Hainanese chicken rice, red pork with rice and pad Thai.
He also walked around to greet officers, offered New Year wishes and encouragement, and presented morale-boosting supplies to troops who remained on duty over the holiday period.
Anutin later handed out “Phra Narai on Garuda” medallions, described as Garuda medallions from Somdet Phra Maha Ratchamongkol Muni (Somdet Chao Khun Thongchai) of Wat Traimit Wittayaram, to soldiers at the base, telling them briefly: “May you all stay safe and out of harm’s way.”
He also wrote a protective mantra on soldiers’ helmets as a goodwill gesture and morale booster.
Following the ceasefire agreement reached on December 27, 2025, Thai forces have maintained control along the border based on the 1:50,000-scale map and continue to hold positions and monitor developments closely.