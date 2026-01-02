PM Anutin visits Surin frontline base to boost morale

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the Phu Luang operational base in Kap Choeng district, Surin province, on Friday (January 2), to monitor the security situation along the border, receive a briefing and boost morale among frontline personnel.

Anutin arrived at the helicopter landing pad at the Border Provinces Development Centre in Kap Choeng at 11.40am, before travelling on to the base.

He was welcomed by Deputy Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, and troops stationed at the base, who delivered an overview of local security developments.