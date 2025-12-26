Thai troops retake three Sa Kaeo areas, 1st Army reports on Dec 26, 2025

At 2.30pm, the 1st Army Area Operations Centre said it received a report from the Burapha Force confirming that operations in the Ban Nong Chan area had been completed, with the area now under control. Troops are preparing to establish defensive positions along the line, and have used supporting fire in counter-fire operations to control the area and hold their positions.

The 1st Army Area said the Burapha Force has now seized and secured all three fronts: Ban Khlong Phaeng in Ta Phraya district, Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district, and Ban Nong Chan in Khok Sung district.

The Operations Centre thanked soldiers for their determination and resilience in confronting threats, as well as all relevant agencies and groups involved, including rangers, Border Patrol Police, police officers, local administrative officials, provincial and local government agencies, volunteer groups, and the Thai public for its support. It also thanked residents in four border districts for their understanding and sacrifice in evacuating their homes for safety.