GBC talks conclude with 6th draft; NSC decision key to Dec 27 ceasefire

Reporters said the GBC meeting on its third day was held at the meeting room on the third floor of the Immigration Bureau office at the Ban Phakkad permanent border checkpoint, Khlong Yai subdistrict, Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi, on December 26. The meeting began at 10.00am and the atmosphere remained tense.

The Thai delegation was led by Gen Nattapong Praokaew, Deputy Chief of Staff at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, as chair of the Thai GBC secretariat. The Cambodian side was led by Maj Gen Nhem Boraden, as chair of the Cambodian GBC secretariat.

The meeting ended at around 1.00pm. Cambodia presented a revised draft agreement—edited back and forth until reaching a sixth version—to the Thai side before returning home. Thailand will submit the proposal to the National Security Council (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.