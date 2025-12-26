Anutin rejects troop pullback, says Thailand is reaffirming territorial integrity

Pressed on whether adhering to the Kuala Lumpur Declaration would require Thailand to withdraw forces from areas it has taken control of, Anutin replied:

“There is nothing written like that. We have not seized anything. We have re-established security and sovereignty and reaffirmed the country’s territorial integrity on our own land.”

He added that questions framed in that way could mislead the public and make negotiations more difficult. “What is ours must remain ours,” he said.

On reports that Cambodia continued to lay landmines during the GBC talks, including around the Prasat Ta Kwai area where Thailand has re-established control, Anutin said the mines had been planted some time ago.

He noted that mine clearance was included in Clause 2 of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration, which calls for the removal of landmines as far as possible.