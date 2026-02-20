SCBX Group Achieves Global Sustainability Recognition, included in the Top 10% of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 and Scores Highest Among Thai Banks



SCBX Group’s Key Sustainability Focus: Tangible and Measurable Progress



1. Climate Action and Sustainable Finance

SCBX continues to accelerate the transition toward a low‑carbon economy, providing THB 223.5 billion in sustainable financing between 2023 and 2025—exceeding its initial targets and reinforcing its role in bolstering economic resilience.

The Group also reduced its operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 25% from its 2023 baseline through initiatives such as increased renewable energy sourcing, upgrading air conditioning systems, deploying electric vehicles, and installing solar power solutions. These efforts support its commitment to achieving Operational Net Zero by 2030.



2. Expanding Financial Inclusion

SCBX Group continues to broaden access to responsible, transparent, and inclusive financial services for underserved populations through the group digital lending ecosystem:

Ngern Chaiyo by AutoX , a secured‑loan product supporting small business operators, rural households, individuals with health or physical challenges, and elderly customers by providing convenient, transparent access to formal credit. In 2025, it reached 344,500 customers, with total loans of THB 47.7 billion.

, a secured‑loan product supporting small business operators, rural households, individuals with health or physical challenges, and elderly customers by providing convenient, transparent access to formal credit. In 2025, it reached 344,500 customers, with total loans of THB 47.7 billion. MoneyThunder by ABACUS digital , a fully digital lending platform powered by AI, machine learning, and alternative data to extend credit to customers commonly excluded from traditional lending and reliant on informal credit sources. In 2025, MoneyThunder served 4.7 million customers, with outstanding loans of THB 7.3 billion.

, a fully digital lending platform powered by AI, machine learning, and alternative data to extend credit to customers commonly excluded from traditional lending and reliant on informal credit sources. In 2025, MoneyThunder served 4.7 million customers, with outstanding loans of THB 7.3 billion. FINNIX by MONIX, a joint venture between SCBX and China’s Abakus Group offering legally compliant, responsible nano‑loans to low‑income individuals and those without formal financial documentation. In 2025, FINNIX supported 1,093,902 customers, with total loans of THB 17.3 billion.



3. Strengthening Technology Governance and Cybersecurity

SCBX Group continues to enhance its digital infrastructure to ensure operational stability, resilience, and cybersecurity across the organization. The Group applies a Three Lines of Defense governance framework, clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of each function in alignment with the appropriate level of oversight, the organization can ensure its operations effectively respond to the evolving digital landscape and strengthen stakeholder confidence in its technology systems.

The overall results of driving the business under a sustainability-oriented approach—particularly with respect to the material issues highlighted above—reflect the strong commitment of SCBX Group to advancing corporate sustainability in a concrete and measurable manner. This has been a key factor supporting the improvement in scores in the latest assessment and has led to its inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026, as well as its continued membership in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

SCBX Group remains committed to creating sustainable value for all stakeholders while elevating Thailand’s financial industry standards to the global level. Through the integration of technology and ESG principles, the Group strives to deliver financial solutions that are transparent, inclusive, and responsible to society, customers, and the environment.