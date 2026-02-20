SCBX Group Achieves Global Sustainability Recognition, included in the Top 10% of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 and Scores Highest Among Thai Banks

Bangkok, Thailand – 20 February 2026 — SCB X Public Company Limited (SCBX), Thailand’s leading financial technology group, has achieved a significant global sustainability milestone with its official inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026. The recognition follows the company’s strong performance in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), where SCBX Group received a score of 88 out of 100, ranking it within the top 10% of banks globally and securing the highest score in the banking industry in Thailand (as of 11 February 2026).
The recognition comes in addition to SCBX Group’s continued membership in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), where the group has been selected for both the World Index and Emerging Markets Index for the ninth consecutive assessment year in the Banking Industry category.
Mr. Arthid Nanthawithaya, Chief Executive Officer of SCBX, said “Technology and financial innovation must advance in parallel with responsibility. SCBX Group’s recognition in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026, along with substantial improvements in our global ranking, reaffirms our commitment to embedding sustainability at the core of our business. We continue to support the transition toward a low‑carbon economy and expand financial access through responsible digital innovation, creating long‑term value for society and the planet.”
1. Climate Action and Sustainable Finance
SCBX continues to accelerate the transition toward a low‑carbon economy, providing THB 223.5 billion in sustainable financing between 2023 and 2025—exceeding its initial targets and reinforcing its role in bolstering economic resilience.
The Group also reduced its operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 25% from its 2023 baseline through initiatives such as increased renewable energy sourcing, upgrading air conditioning systems, deploying electric vehicles, and installing solar power solutions. These efforts support its commitment to achieving Operational Net Zero by 2030.
2. Expanding Financial Inclusion
SCBX Group continues to broaden access to responsible, transparent, and inclusive financial services for underserved populations through the group digital lending ecosystem:
3. Strengthening Technology Governance and Cybersecurity
SCBX Group continues to enhance its digital infrastructure to ensure operational stability, resilience, and cybersecurity across the organization. The Group applies a Three Lines of Defense governance framework, clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of each function in alignment with the appropriate level of oversight, the organization can ensure its operations effectively respond to the evolving digital landscape and strengthen stakeholder confidence in its technology systems.
The overall results of driving the business under a sustainability-oriented approach—particularly with respect to the material issues highlighted above—reflect the strong commitment of SCBX Group to advancing corporate sustainability in a concrete and measurable manner. This has been a key factor supporting the improvement in scores in the latest assessment and has led to its inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026, as well as its continued membership in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).
SCBX Group remains committed to creating sustainable value for all stakeholders while elevating Thailand’s financial industry standards to the global level. Through the integration of technology and ESG principles, the Group strives to deliver financial solutions that are transparent, inclusive, and responsible to society, customers, and the environment.