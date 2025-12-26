Second Army Area reports discovery of high-powered improvised mines aimed at killing troops

The Second Army Area Operations Centre issued its daily situation report on the Thai-Cambodian border at 5.00pm on December 26, 2025.

Sattahsom-Dontrual-Phu Phi-Sam Tae areas: Cambodian forces intermittently attacked Thai positions using mortars, artillery, FPV suicide drones, tanks and BM-21 rockets. Thai personnel were reported safe. Thai forces responded with artillery and tanks, conducting suppressive and counter-fire strikes against Cambodian supporting-fire positions, maintaining forces along the line and reinforcing security at key points.

Pha Mor E Daeng-Huai Ta Maria-Phu Makhua areas: Cambodian forces used mortars, artillery, bomb-dropping drones, suicide drones and BM-21 rockets against Thai deployments. Thai forces responded with mortars, bomb-dropping drones and artillery, and said targets were hit as planned.

Khana area: Thai forces continued to establish security, strengthen defensive positions and hold ground in the area.