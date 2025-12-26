Second Army Area reports discovery of high-powered improvised mines aimed at killing troops

The Second Army Area Operations Centre issued its daily situation report on the Thai-Cambodian border at 5.00pm on December 26, 2025.
Sattahsom-Dontrual-Phu Phi-Sam Tae areas: Cambodian forces intermittently attacked Thai positions using mortars, artillery, FPV suicide drones, tanks and BM-21 rockets. Thai personnel were reported safe. Thai forces responded with artillery and tanks, conducting suppressive and counter-fire strikes against Cambodian supporting-fire positions, maintaining forces along the line and reinforcing security at key points.
Pha Mor E Daeng-Huai Ta Maria-Phu Makhua areas: Cambodian forces used mortars, artillery, bomb-dropping drones, suicide drones and BM-21 rockets against Thai deployments. Thai forces responded with mortars, bomb-dropping drones and artillery, and said targets were hit as planned.
Khana area: Thai forces continued to establish security, strengthen defensive positions and hold ground in the area.
Ta Kwai area: Thai forces carried out search, verification and mine-clearance operations in the area and reported finding numerous improvised explosive devices assembled from items including RPG warheads, mortar rounds and Claymore-type charges, combined with C4 and detonators concealed in foam boxes. They also reported discovering anti-tank mines fitted with C4 and detonators. The devices were described as having high destructive power. Cambodian forces continued firing BM-21 rockets, while Thai forces responded with counter-battery artillery fire and maintained their defensive positions.
Ta Muen area: Cambodian forces attacked with mortars, recoilless rifles and tanks. Thai forces responded with artillery and supporting-fire positions along the Cambodian deployment line.
The Second Army Area said that while some other locations have not seen clashes, they remain under maximum alert.
It added that the Second Army Area will continue to apply all measures at full capability to safeguard Thailand’s independence and sovereignty.