Anutin dismisses Cambodia’s international complaints, says Thailand will defend sovereignty and awaits NSC briefing on border moves

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also Interior Minister, said on Monday that Thais were able to celebrate the New Year without fear because soldiers had protected the country and secured the border throughout the holiday period. He said this was why he travelled to border areas on January 2 to meet troops and convey the Thai public’s gratitude.
Asked about reports that Cambodia is maintaining forces along the border, Anutin said people should stop referring to “rumours”. He said Thailand must rely on intelligence and security information from the armed forces, security agencies and the National Security Council (NSC), rather than social media posts or unverified claims.
When asked about Cambodia’s position that it would not accept border demarcation “obtained by force”, Anutin said each country has its own sovereignty and Thailand would not allow anyone to threaten or encroach upon it.
On whether bilateral talks would be easier during a caretaker period, he said officials continue to exchange views, but formal steps—especially meetings of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC)—cannot proceed because the JBC chair’s term has ended with the government’s mandate. Working-level teams, he said, are still continuing their tasks.
Asked about reports from the Second Army Area on Cambodian military movements in strategic border areas, Anutin said such reports would go up the chain of command and be passed to the NSC. He said he would wait to hear from the NSC.
He said his recent visit found the situation calm and troops in good spirits, with strong morale and determination.
On Cambodia’s efforts to raise the issue internationally, alleging Thai forces had seized territory, Anutin reiterated that each country can pursue whatever channels it chooses, but Thailand would continue to protect its sovereignty, dignity and national honour, and would not act in ways that put the country at a disadvantage.
Asked about public concern for officials on the border amid reports of foreign aircraft in the area, Anutin said people are naturally concerned for the troops and thanked the public on their behalf. When pressed on concerns about weapons supplies from abroad, he said he had already addressed the point.