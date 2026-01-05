Anutin dismisses Cambodia’s international complaints, says Thailand will defend sovereignty and awaits NSC briefing on border moves

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also Interior Minister, said on Monday that Thais were able to celebrate the New Year without fear because soldiers had protected the country and secured the border throughout the holiday period. He said this was why he travelled to border areas on January 2 to meet troops and convey the Thai public’s gratitude.

Asked about reports that Cambodia is maintaining forces along the border, Anutin said people should stop referring to “rumours”. He said Thailand must rely on intelligence and security information from the armed forces, security agencies and the National Security Council (NSC), rather than social media posts or unverified claims.

When asked about Cambodia’s position that it would not accept border demarcation “obtained by force”, Anutin said each country has its own sovereignty and Thailand would not allow anyone to threaten or encroach upon it.