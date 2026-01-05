First Army completes container barrier placement at two Sa Kaeo border sites

Thailand’s First Army Area on Monday gave an update on operations along the Thai-Cambodian border following the signing of a joint statement at the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on December 27, 2025.

It said the Burapha Task Force has been strictly implementing the joint statement and is currently carrying out “reorganisation” work across three areas: Ban Khlong Phaeng in Ta Phraya district, and Ban Nong Chan and Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province.

The First Army Area said the work includes: