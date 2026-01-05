First Army completes container barrier placement at two Sa Kaeo border sites

MONDAY, JANUARY 05, 2026

Thailand’s First Army says it has cleared mines, removed encroaching structures and placed container barriers at two Sa Kaeo border sites, insisting all three areas are within Thai sovereignty.

Thailand’s First Army Area on Monday gave an update on operations along the Thai-Cambodian border following the signing of a joint statement at the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on December 27, 2025.

It said the Burapha Task Force has been strictly implementing the joint statement and is currently carrying out “reorganisation” work across three areas: Ban Khlong Phaeng in Ta Phraya district, and Ban Nong Chan and Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province.

The First Army Area said the work includes:

  • Making the areas safe: Border Patrol Police, working with a mine-action unit, have cleared landmines and declared the area safe, allowing residents from four villages to return to their homes.
  • Removing structures deemed to have encroached on Thai sovereignty: Military engineers have levelled and restored the terrain in all three areas.
  • Placing container units along the border: Container barriers supported by local residents have already been placed at Ban Nong Chan and Nong Ya Kaew. At Ban Khlong Phaeng, container units are being prepared for transport for placement along the border as planned.
  • Building and reinforcing defensive positions: Fortifications in all three areas have been completed to prepare the sites, enhance public safety and enable the eventual handover of the areas for future civilian use.

The First Army Area said the operation has received support from multiple agencies and local partners, including Sa Kaeo provincial authorities, Sa Kaeo Provincial Police, ranger units, Border Patrol Police, local administrative bodies, village security teams and border communities. Relevant agencies have also surveyed damage and accelerated assistance and rehabilitation for homes affected by the earlier situation.

It reiterated that the reorganisation and safety measures in Sa Kaeo are being carried out in line with the GBC joint statement, and insisted the actions are taking place within Thai sovereign territory, with public safety as the priority.

 

