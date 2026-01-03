Thai First Army Region Issues Warning Over Social Media Posts Threatening National Security

The First Army Region warns that sharing videos of seized assets or mocking opponents online could be used as evidence of human rights violations.

The First Army Region has issued an urgent plea for public cooperation, requesting that citizens cease the sharing and satire of online content that could compromise Operations Security (OPSEC) or damage Thailand’s international standing.

Reporting on the official statement, Thansettakij's reporter Witchuda Chitchan notes that the military is particularly concerned about clips, images, and posts that could be interpreted as breaches of international humanitarian law.

Under the slogan, "Refraining from sharing, mocking, or amplifying hatred is as vital to national defence as standing on the front line," the First Army Region emphasised that while a formal OPSEC alert has not yet been declared, the current situation has entered a sensitive phase involving international legal negotiations.

The military specifically cautioned against the publication of footage showing seized assets—such as motorcycles, cash, or other valuables—as well as content that mocks or demeans opposing forces and civilians.

Witchuda’s report highlights the Army’s concern that such material could be weaponised in international forums as evidence that Thailand is failing to uphold humanitarian standards.

Such interpretations could inadvertently undermine the country’s diplomatic position and global reputation.