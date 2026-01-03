2nd Army: border stays calm, watches Preah Vihear moves

Thailand’s 2nd Army Area says the Thai–Cambodian border remained largely calm over the past day, but it is maintaining heightened surveillance at sensitive and strategic points after detecting limited Cambodian movements along the Preah Vihear line.

In a situation update issued at 9.10am on January 3, 2026, the 2nd Army Area said its assessment of border conditions on January 2, 2026 found most areas remained peaceful, with forces maintaining normal deployments and readiness. It said there were no clashes, no use of weapons and no large-scale troop movements.

Along the border in Ubon Ratchathani, including Chong Bok and Chong An Ma, no significant movements were detected, it said.

In Surin, the border areas including Chong Chom, Chong Pror, Chong Rakhy, Prasat Khana, Prasat Ta Kwai, Chong Krang and Prasat Ta Muen Thom were also described as orderly. The area of Chong Sai Taku in Buri Ram likewise showed no unusual activity, the army said.