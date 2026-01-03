2nd Army: border stays calm, watches Preah Vihear moves

Thailand’s 2nd Army Area says the Thai–Cambodian border remained largely calm over the past day, but it is maintaining heightened surveillance at sensitive and strategic points after detecting limited Cambodian movements along the Preah Vihear line.
In a situation update issued at 9.10am on January 3, 2026, the 2nd Army Area said its assessment of border conditions on January 2, 2026 found most areas remained peaceful, with forces maintaining normal deployments and readiness. It said there were no clashes, no use of weapons and no large-scale troop movements.
Along the border in Ubon Ratchathani, including Chong Bok and Chong An Ma, no significant movements were detected, it said.
In Surin, the border areas including Chong Chom, Chong Pror, Chong Rakhy, Prasat Khana, Prasat Ta Kwai, Chong Krang and Prasat Ta Muen Thom were also described as orderly. The area of Chong Sai Taku in Buri Ram likewise showed no unusual activity, the army said.
Small movements observed near Preah Vihear
The most visible activity was reported along the Preah Vihear line in Si Sa Ket. The army said it detected a tractor carrying timber and concrete panels moving towards Chong Ta Thao, which it assessed as likely linked to repairs or reinforcement of Cambodian military positions.
It also reported a black pick-up truck transporting about 8–10 Cambodian personnel near the route up to the Preah Vihear complex. In addition, the army said it observed personnel carrying sacks and supplies moving from Gopura 1 down towards Chong Bandai Hak, and detected an ambulance travelling from the area in front of Wat Kaew up towards the Preah Vihear complex.
In other areas — including Phu Makuea, the Chong Don Ao/Phlan Yao/Phlan Hin Paet Kon line and Chong Sa-ngam — no concerning movements were reported.
In the rear area, commanders visited troops and delivered morale-boosting supplies at Chong Sai Taku in Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram, to encourage personnel and underline readiness.
The 2nd Army Area said Thai forces continue to control the situation and maintain border security. In the short term, it expects conditions to remain calm, but said vigilance must remain high in sensitive and strategic areas to prevent misunderstandings or unnecessary escalation.
Deputy defence minister urges public confidence
Separately on January 3, 2026, Deputy Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen said the public should remain confident in Thai troops carrying out duties along the Thai–Cambodian border after the ceasefire.
He said the military has not relaxed its mission, praising commanders in the 2nd Army Area and personnel at all levels. He said the public can be assured that Thai soldiers remain ready to protect the country’s sovereignty.