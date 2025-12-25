2nd Army Area: ICJ never ruled on the 4.6 sq km around Preah Vihear

On December 25, 2025, the 2nd Army Area’s page posted a message saying the roots of the Thai–Cambodian border dispute centre on Preah Vihear, the 4.6-square-kilometre area, and territory Thailand lost in the past.

1) Origin of the dispute: the Preah Vihear case

The post said a key starting point of the Thai–Cambodian border dispute was the Preah Vihear case, when Cambodia filed a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

It said Thailand participated at the time believing the ICJ would act as a court of justice, but argued the outcome reflected “international political adjudication” more than a judgement based on the actual terrain.

The 1962 ruling had three main points:

The Preah Vihear sanctuary is located in Cambodian territory.

Thailand must withdraw its forces from the area of the sanctuary.

Thailand must return antiquities removed after 1954.

Key point: the post argued the court never ruled on the boundary line and never specified the surrounding area.

2) The 4.6 sq km area: a “gap” left by the judgement

It said Thailand’s Cabinet in 1962 interpreted Cambodia’s right as applying only to the sanctuary itself, and Thailand therefore placed barbed wire around the sanctuary as narrowly as possible.

However, it claimed Cambodia used a 1:200,000-scale map as the basis for its claim, and that if this were followed, Thailand would lose large areas, including:

Phu Makuea

Phlan Inthri

Chong Khan Ma

ancient sites along the border

and strategic interests in the Gulf of Thailand

This, it said, led to the emergence of the overlapping 4.6-square-kilometre area.