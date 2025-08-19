ICJ ruling sets precedent for suing over climate change emissions

The ruling follows the previous trend where major powers have largely relied on the Paris Agreement as the primary treaty of significance. However, this agreement had gaps, as it did not enforce strict actions for each country.

This ICJ decision not only opens a legal pathway for states affected by the climate crisis but also signals that the damage caused by greenhouse gas emissions is no longer confined to political or diplomatic negotiations.

Instead, it is now recognised as a "right and duty" under international law that can be enforced.

Yuji Iwasawa, an ICJ judge, stated that the climate crisis is an urgent threat that impacts the survival of humanity. He also emphasised that greenhouse gas emissions are "clearly the result of human activity" and are not limited to the borders of any single nation.