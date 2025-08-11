Climate chaos intensifies: Thailand swelters in rainy season

4. Hong Kong experienced its heaviest rainfall on record for the month of August on the same day, with more than 350 millimetres falling within 24 hours, the highest daily total since records began in 1884. The deluge caused widespread disruption to road traffic and flight operations.

5. Southern Japan was also hit by unprecedented rainfall on Friday (August 8), prompting evacuation orders and landslide warnings. The extreme weather followed a week of intense heat that saw Japan break its national temperature record. In Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture, 500mm of rain fell in the 24 hours leading up to 5am, double the area’s average rainfall for the entire month of August.

6. Meanwhile, southwestern Europe is bracing for a heatwave expected to begin this week and intensify next week. Spain and France have issued alerts for temperatures exceeding 40°C (104°F), starting in northern Spain by the end of this week and spreading to southern France next week.

7. Thailand, too, has seen unusually high temperatures for the rainy season, with readings reaching 37°C in some areas. Heavy rainfall is expected to develop in mid-August and continue into September.

