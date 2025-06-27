Floods in China claim six lives and displace thousands amid climate change impacts

Severe flooding in Guizhou Province, located in the southwest of China, has claimed six lives and forced over 80,000 people to evacuate their homes, Xinhua reported on Thursday. The flooding has caused widespread damage to communities and infrastructure in the Rongjiang area.

The China National Development and Reform Commission has allocated $14 million in disaster relief for Guizhou. Rescue efforts are underway, with authorities working to clear debris and search for those trapped in buildings, as water levels continue to rise. The number of casualties is expected to increase.

The floods have also impacted the nearby Guangxi region, with state-run media releasing videos showing rescue workers helping residents to safety.

“Many low-lying areas in the province have been flooded, and the infrastructure of several cities has been severely damaged, leading to traffic jams, communication disruptions, and some residents being trapped,” the news agency reported.