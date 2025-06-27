Floods in China claim six lives and displace thousands amid climate change impacts

Severe flooding in Guizhou Province, located in the southwest of China, has claimed six lives and forced over 80,000 people to evacuate their homes, Xinhua reported on Thursday. The flooding has caused widespread damage to communities and infrastructure in the Rongjiang area.
The China National Development and Reform Commission has allocated $14 million in disaster relief for Guizhou. Rescue efforts are underway, with authorities working to clear debris and search for those trapped in buildings, as water levels continue to rise. The number of casualties is expected to increase.
The floods have also impacted the nearby Guangxi region, with state-run media releasing videos showing rescue workers helping residents to safety.
“Many low-lying areas in the province have been flooded, and the infrastructure of several cities has been severely damaged, leading to traffic jams, communication disruptions, and some residents being trapped,” the news agency reported.
In the past 10 days, southwest China has experienced unusually heavy rainfall. The China Meteorological Administration has warned that parts of Guizhou, Yunnan, and Sichuan could see up to 300 millimetres of rain by July 5.
Heavy rain and flooding are common in China during the summer months, often leading to fatalities and crop damage. These issues have worsened due to the impacts of climate change. In 2023, several dozen people were killed in Beijing and other northern areas due to intense rainfall.
Meanwhile, a tropical depression made landfall on Hainan Island on Thursday morning, as reported by the National Meteorological Centre. The depression is expected to move from Wenchang towards the northeastern tip of the island before heading back into the South China Sea, likely making another landfall in Guangdong Province in southern China, where it will gradually weaken.
Last week, Chinese authorities issued the first red alert of 2025 for heavy rainfall in six regions. The red alert is the highest warning level in the country's alert system. Thousands of people have already evacuated Hunan Province, which borders Guizhou, due to the heavy rain caused by a typhoon.