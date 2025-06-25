China vows retaliation over Taiwan’s tech export blacklist targeting Huawei,SMIC

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office, issued a statement on Tuesday (June 25), saying: “We will take firm measures to uphold the normal order of economic and trade exchanges across the Taiwan Strait.”

Her comments were in response to Taiwan’s latest export control measures targeting Chinese companies, though she did not elaborate on what form Beijing’s countermeasures might take.

Zhu also condemned the decision as “repugnant,” accusing Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te of showing undue allegiance to the United States. She referenced the Trump administration’s previous push for Taiwan to play a more active role in restricting China’s access to semiconductors.

“Taiwan’s attempt to decouple from China’s tech supply chain will do nothing to halt the mainland’s industrial progress,” Zhu warned. “Instead, it will only harm the competitiveness of Taiwan’s own enterprises and economy.”

Context: Taiwan adds Huawei and SMIC to export blacklist

On 15 June, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs updated its strategic high-tech commodities list to include Huawei Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), placing them alongside restricted entities such as the Taliban and al-Qaeda.