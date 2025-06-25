Thailand’s trade deficit with China soars to THB 768 billion in first 5 months of 2025

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25, 2025

Thailand’s trade deficit with China rises by 200 billion baht YoY in Jan–May 2025 as imports of machinery and raw materials outpace modest export growth.

Thailand’s trade deficit with China has widened significantly, reaching 768 billion baht in the first five months of 2025 (January–May)—a sharp increase of over 200 billion baht from the same period last year, according to a report from the Ministry of Commerce.

Total trade between Thailand and China during this period stood at US$57.71 billion, up 26.11% from US$45.76 billion a year earlier. Thai exports totalled US$17.21 billion, while imports surged to US$40.50 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of US$23.29 billion.

Although Thailand’s exports to China grew by 17.87%, imports from China rose even more sharply by 29.98%, widening the deficit. In baht terms, the deficit rose from 546 billion baht last year to 768 billion baht this year.

Thailand's Imports from China (Top 10):

  • Electrical machinery and components – US$6.92 billion
  • Mechanical machinery and parts – US$4.15 billion
  • Household appliances – US$2.77 billion
  • Chemicals – US$2.46 billion
  • Computers and accessories – US$2.25 billion
  • Iron, steel, and related products – US$1.88 billion
  • Other metal ores, scrap, and products – US$1.61 billion
  • Electronic circuits – US$1.45 billion
  • Gems, jewellery, silver, and gold – US$1.37 billion
  • Metal products – US$1.37 billion

Most of these imports are capital goods, raw materials, or semi-finished products used to enhance domestic production capacity, which may benefit the Thai economy in the long run.

Thailand's Exports to China (Top 10):

  • Computers and accessories – US$2.93 billion
  • Fresh, chilled, frozen, and dried fruit – US$2.59 billion
  • Rubber products – US$1.78 billion
  • Natural rubber – US$977 million
  • Plastic pellets – US$879 million
  • Tapioca products – US$764 million
  • Copper and copper products – US$615 million
  • Wood and wood products – US$585 million
  • Chemicals – US$583 million
  • Miscellaneous industrial goods – US$580 million

While exports of computers and fruit remain strong, much of Thailand’s outbound trade consists of agricultural goods, which are lower in value compared to the high-tech and industrial goods being imported.

