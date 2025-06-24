Thai Chamber Voices Concern Over US Trade Talks Delay

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has expressed significant concern over the stalled trade negotiations with the United States, warning that delays could severely impact Thailand's exports in the latter half of the year.

The chamber is also closely monitoring Cambodia's recent ban on certain Thai imports amidst ongoing border tensions.

Dr Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, revealed that export order volumes have shown a notable slowdown since late May and early June.

"If there isn't clarity in the negotiations with the United States in July and beyond, it will significantly affect export figures for the second half of the year," Dr Poj stated, urging the Thai negotiation team to work diligently to secure a fair trade agreement for both nations.