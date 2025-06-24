Thai Chamber Voices Concern Over US Trade Talks Delay

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has expressed significant concern over the stalled trade negotiations with the United States, warning that delays could severely impact Thailand's exports in the latter half of the year.
The chamber is also closely monitoring Cambodia's recent ban on certain Thai imports amidst ongoing border tensions.
Dr Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, revealed that export order volumes have shown a notable slowdown since late May and early June.
"If there isn't clarity in the negotiations with the United States in July and beyond, it will significantly affect export figures for the second half of the year," Dr Poj stated, urging the Thai negotiation team to work diligently to secure a fair trade agreement for both nations.
"The Thai Chamber of Commerce understands and appreciates the dedication of government agencies working tirelessly to prepare for trade talks with the US amidst a tight timeframe," Dr Poj added. "We urge all parties to swiftly provide clear operational guidelines so that businesses can adequately prepare and adjust their plans."
The TCC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the negotiation efforts to ensure a beneficial outcome for the overall Thai economy.
Given the time constraints and potential impact on the crucial year-end order season, the Chamber is calling for immediate clarity to allow businesses to adapt their strategies.
Regarding the ongoing border issues between Thailand and Cambodia, Dr Poj stated that the TCC is closely monitoring the trade and investment situation with Cambodia.
While acknowledging the security and sovereignty dimensions that transcend purely economic considerations, the Chamber confirmed its support for the Thai government and military's efforts to safeguard national interests.
In response to Cambodia's measures to ban certain imports from Thailand, the TCC believes there are avenues to manage these goods by diverting them to alternative markets.
The Chamber also urged Thai citizens to support domestic businesses by consuming Thai products.
To mitigate the impact, the Agriculture and Food Coordination and Public Relations Center (AFC) of the Thai Chamber of Commerce has partnered with leading department stores to distribute affected products, such as fruits and vegetables.
Discussions have also taken place with various provincial Chambers of Commerce and local government agencies to collectively promote the domestic consumption of goods and services, compensating for the halted exports to Cambodia.
"The Thai Chamber of Commerce stands ready to support the business sector and collaborate with all government agencies to ensure Thailand can navigate through various challenging situations and continue to progress steadily," Dr Poj concluded.