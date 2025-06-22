Thai Minimum Wage Hike Faces Standoff After Minister Resigns

Plans to implement a 400-baht increase to Thailand's daily minimum wage on 1st July 2025 are facing significant uncertainty following the unexpected resignation of Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn as Labour Minister.

His departure has left a crucial void, raising doubts over who will formally propose the wage hike to the Cabinet next week.

On Friday, 21st June 2025, Attayut Leeyavanich, an employers' representative on the Tripartite Wage Committee, expressed his concerns.

"The Tripartite Committee has not yet discussed this specific issue," Attayut stated. "However, the standard procedure dictates that once our committee passes a resolution, it must be submitted to the Labour Minister, who then forwards it to the Cabinet for approval and official gazetting before it can become law."

He noted that with no Labour Minister in place now, he was unsure whether someone would propose this in the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, June 24th, or whether any Deputy Prime Minister would bring it up.

"I'm still awaiting clarity; it falls to the Permanent Secretary of the Labour Ministry, who chairs the Tripartite Committee," he added.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Anutin Charnvirakul, the Deputy Prime Minister previously overseeing the Labour Ministry, has also resigned.

Attayut indicated that they would await an announcement on who would be appointed as acting minister or which Deputy Prime Minister would assume oversight of the ministry.