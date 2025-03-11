Rise in minimum wage eyed for Labour Day

He said the ministry’s wage committee will host a meeting on Wednesday noting that it is time to reward workers. The committee will consider the result of a rise in the daily minimum wage to 400 baht in some areas on January 1.
He explained that the wage committee will reach its tenure on Wednesday, but it can continue to act until a new committee takes office. Registration for the new wage committee will open on March 21, he said, adding that the ministry will seek Cabinet’s approval for the new committee.
Asked when another minimum-wage increase will take place, Phiphat said the ministry planned to do so by May 1, National Labour Day.
However, he said it depends on the tripartite wage committee (employers, employees and government representatives) on how much the minimum wage will be raised, saying he has no right to enter the meeting.