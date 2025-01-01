New minimum wages announced, ranging from 337-400 baht

The Royal Gazette website on Tuesday published an announcement by the Tripartite National Wage Committee regarding the new minimum wage rates which come into effect today, January 1, 2025.
The committee, chaired by the Labour Ministry permanent secretary, has 15 members, with three five-member teams representing the government, employers and employees respectively.
The new minimum wages are as follows:
Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Phuket, Rayong provinces and Koh Samui district of Surat Thani province: 400 baht per day
Chiang Mai’s Muang district and Songkhla’s Hat Yai district: 380 baht/day
Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon: 372 baht/day
Nakhon Ratchasima: 359 baht/day
Samut Songkhram: 358 baht/day
Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai (except Muang district), Prachin Buri, Ayutthaya and Saraburi: 357 baht/day
Lopburi: 356 baht/day
Nakhon Nayok, Suphan Buri and Nong Khai: 355 baht/day
Krabi and Trat: 354 baht/day
Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chiang Rai, Tak, Nakhon Phanom, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phitsanulok, Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon, Songkhla (except Hat Yai district), Sa Kaeo, Surat Thani (except Koh Samui district) and Ubon Ratchathani: 352 baht/day
Chumphon, Phetchaburi and Surin: 351 baht/day
Nakhon Sawan, Yasothon and Lamphun: 350 baht/day
Kalasin, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Bueng Kan, Phetchabun, and Roi Et: 349 baht/day
Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Phatthalung, Sing Buri and Ang Thong: 348 baht/day
Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Maha Sarakham, Mae Hong Son, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Lampang, Loei, Sisaket, Satun, Sukhothai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Amnat Charoen, Udon Thani, Uttaradit and Uthai Thani: 347 baht/day
Trang, Nan, Phayao and Phrae: 345 baht/day
Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala: 337 baht/day
Pushing for a 400-baht per day minimum wage nationwide was one of the election promises of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. However, after over a year of discussions with employees and battles with business operators, the government has yet to make good on its promise.