New minimum wages announced, ranging from 337-400 baht

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 01, 2025

Government falls short on its election promise to raise the minimum wage to 400 baht a day for workers nationwide

The Royal Gazette website on Tuesday published an announcement by the Tripartite National Wage Committee regarding the new minimum wage rates which come into effect today, January 1, 2025.

The committee, chaired by the Labour Ministry permanent secretary, has 15 members, with three five-member teams representing the government, employers and employees respectively.

The new minimum wages are as follows:

Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Phuket, Rayong provinces and Koh Samui district of Surat Thani province: 400 baht per day

Chiang Mai’s Muang district and Songkhla’s Hat Yai district: 380 baht/day

Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon: 372 baht/day

Nakhon Ratchasima: 359 baht/day  

Samut Songkhram: 358 baht/day

Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai (except Muang district), Prachin Buri, Ayutthaya and Saraburi: 357 baht/day

Lopburi: 356 baht/day

Nakhon Nayok, Suphan Buri and Nong Khai: 355 baht/day

Krabi and Trat: 354 baht/day  

Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chiang Rai, Tak, Nakhon Phanom, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phitsanulok, Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon, Songkhla (except Hat Yai district), Sa Kaeo, Surat Thani (except Koh Samui district) and Ubon Ratchathani: 352 baht/day

Chumphon, Phetchaburi and Surin: 351 baht/day

Nakhon Sawan, Yasothon and Lamphun: 350 baht/day

Kalasin, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Bueng Kan, Phetchabun, and Roi Et: 349 baht/day

Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Phatthalung, Sing Buri and Ang Thong: 348 baht/day

Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Maha Sarakham, Mae Hong Son, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Lampang, Loei, Sisaket, Satun, Sukhothai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Amnat Charoen, Udon Thani, Uttaradit and Uthai Thani: 347 baht/day

Trang, Nan, Phayao and Phrae: 345 baht/day

Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala: 337 baht/day

Pushing for a 400-baht per day minimum wage nationwide was one of the election promises of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. However, after over a year of discussions with employees and battles with business operators, the government has yet to make good on its promise.

