China, Thailand kick off durian festival, fruit week

Wei Zhenglin, an official from the ministry's Department of International Cooperation, said at the launching ceremony that China has been Thailand's largest export market for fruit for several years and also its largest source of fruit imports.

Thai tropical fruits, particularly durians, play a crucial role in bilateral trade. China will step up efforts to facilitate the export of Thai durians and other fruits to China, Wei said, hoping to expand exchanges with countries including Thailand to boost Lancang-Mekong agricultural cooperation.