  Cambodia suddenly bans Thai fruit imports at Trat border checkpoint

At noon on Saturday (June 14, 2025), officials at the Khlong Yai Customs Checkpoint in Khlong Yai District, Trat Province, were notified by Cambodian authorities that, effective immediately, the Koh Kong Customs Office in Cambodia would prohibit the import of all fruits and agricultural products from Thailand.
Trucks carrying such goods, including durians, which are already strictly banned, that had entered Cambodia before the order was issued were instructed to offload their cargo and promptly return to Thailand.
Nirote Wattirangkul, head of the Khlong Yai Customs Unit, confirmed the order came from the Cambodian government through Koh Kong Customs. No explanation was given, only that the Cambodian side had issued the directive, which must be followed. Khlong Yai Customs has not yet formally notified Thai fruit exporters, but it is believed that all involved parties are now aware of the situation.
On a typical day, 30–40 trucks carrying fruit, excluding durians, pass through the permanent Ban Hat Lek checkpoint into Cambodia. Each truck carries produce worth at least 15,000 to 20,000 baht. The sudden halt in imports has dealt a significant blow to fruit exporters in Trat.
Earlier that morning, more than 10 fruit trucks had already crossed the Ban Hat Lek border checkpoint into Cambodia at around 9am, while additional trucks queued to deliver produce to the Cham Yeam market. From there, the fruit is typically sorted and sent onward for distribution in Phnom Penh.
Meanwhile, a Facebook post by user Thanawat Hks at 3pm from the Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint in Ban Hat Lek read: “Banned again!!! All types of fruit are now prohibited from passing through the checkpoint. No prior notice from Cambodia. Many trucks were forced to turn back.”
The post sparked numerous comments from frustrated users, with some saying the two sides were “playing tit-for-tat” and that “innocent people are suffering,” while others simply asked, “So what’s the final decision?”