  Cambodia suddenly bans Thai fruit imports at Trat border checkpoint

Earlier that morning, more than 10 fruit trucks had already crossed the Ban Hat Lek border checkpoint into Cambodia at around 9am, while additional trucks queued to deliver produce to the Cham Yeam market. From there, the fruit is typically sorted and sent onward for distribution in Phnom Penh.

Meanwhile, a Facebook post by user Thanawat Hks at 3pm from the Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint in Ban Hat Lek read: “Banned again!!! All types of fruit are now prohibited from passing through the checkpoint. No prior notice from Cambodia. Many trucks were forced to turn back.”

The post sparked numerous comments from frustrated users, with some saying the two sides were “playing tit-for-tat” and that “innocent people are suffering,” while others simply asked, “So what’s the final decision?”



