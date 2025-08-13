Thailand\'s First Climate Change Law Nearing Approval, with Focus on Carbon Reduction and Adaptation

Thailand is on the verge of enacting its first-ever climate change legislation, designed to tackle the growing environmental crisis and promote sustainable development across the nation.

The "Climate Change Act," which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance the country’s resilience to climate impacts, is currently under review by over 30 government agencies before it is presented to the Cabinet for approval.

The bill, which has been a long-awaited step in Thailand's climate policy, is poised to become a critical tool in the country’s efforts to combat global warming.

Dr Phirun Saiyasitpanich, Director-General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, confirmed that the bill is nearly ready for Cabinet consideration, with the review process involving extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Once the bill is approved, it will create a "Climate Fund" designed to finance adaptation projects and facilitate the country’s transition to a more sustainable, low-carbon future.

"The draft law is now at its final stages and will soon be presented to the Cabinet," Dr Phirun stated. "This bill is crucial for Thailand’s response to climate change and will provide the necessary mechanisms to reduce emissions and support climate adaptation efforts across the country."

Dr Phirun also highlighted the increasing severity and frequency of natural disasters as a direct result of climate change, pointing to global examples that underscore the urgency of addressing the issue.