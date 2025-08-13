Thailand\'s First Climate Change Law Nearing Approval, with Focus on Carbon Reduction and Adaptation

Thailand is on the verge of enacting its first-ever climate change legislation, designed to tackle the growing environmental crisis and promote sustainable development across the nation.
The "Climate Change Act," which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance the country’s resilience to climate impacts, is currently under review by over 30 government agencies before it is presented to the Cabinet for approval.
The bill, which has been a long-awaited step in Thailand's climate policy, is poised to become a critical tool in the country’s efforts to combat global warming.
Dr Phirun Saiyasitpanich, Director-General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, confirmed that the bill is nearly ready for Cabinet consideration, with the review process involving extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders.
Once the bill is approved, it will create a "Climate Fund" designed to finance adaptation projects and facilitate the country’s transition to a more sustainable, low-carbon future.
"The draft law is now at its final stages and will soon be presented to the Cabinet," Dr Phirun stated. "This bill is crucial for Thailand’s response to climate change and will provide the necessary mechanisms to reduce emissions and support climate adaptation efforts across the country."
Dr Phirun also highlighted the increasing severity and frequency of natural disasters as a direct result of climate change, pointing to global examples that underscore the urgency of addressing the issue.
In the United States, the frequency of natural disasters has significantly risen over the past 10-20 years, from an average of 9 incidents per year to as many as 23-29 annually in recent years. These extreme weather events have cost the U.S. over US$36 billion in damages.
In Thailand, the impact of climate change has been felt through recurring floods in the northern regions, which have caused severe economic losses, especially in the tourism sector, where losses are estimated to exceed 5 billion baht.
However, Dr Phirun emphasized that the human toll, including the emotional and psychological strain on affected communities, is even more difficult to measure and recover from.
"Climate change has intensified the frequency, severity, and unpredictability of natural disasters, making them increasingly difficult to manage," Dr Phirun explained. "Whether or not one believes in the reality of climate change, the impacts are undeniable and growing."
The law will also help Thailand to access international climate financing to support its adaptation plans, which currently focus on six high-risk sectors: agriculture, water management, tourism, public health, natural resource management, and human settlements.
These sectors require substantial government funding to bolster resilience against climate-related challenges.
Dr Phirun also discussed the ASEAN region's need for around US$422 million to meet its climate goals, with US$290 million designated for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and more than US$100 million for adaptation efforts.
He noted that while regional funding for mitigation and adaptation may not be evenly distributed, global climate finance should prioritize adaptation alongside emissions reduction.
"In the coming years, countries like Thailand must be strategic in accessing international funding mechanisms," Dr Phirun said. "This includes tapping into the Adaptation Fund, Green Climate Fund, and bilateral cooperation, among others. However, competition for these funds is fierce, with over 130 developing nations seeking access to the same resources."
Thailand’s ability to develop strong project proposals will be crucial to securing funding. Dr Phirun emphasized that proposals should be based on solid scientific evidence, clear indicators, and a long-term sustainability plan.
"In addition to international funding, Thailand is working to create a domestic financial ecosystem that supports climate adaptation," Dr Phirun said. "The upcoming Climate Change Bill, when enacted, will establish a domestic 'Climate Fund' to finance adaptation initiatives, ensuring a balanced and effective response."
The urgency of climate adaptation cannot be overstated, as the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) forecasts a global temperature increase of 1.55°C by 2024, exacerbating the risk of more extreme weather events.
Dr Phirun called for continued collaboration across all sectors of society to ensure Thailand’s readiness to face the future challenges posed by climate change.
"We invite all sectors to engage in discussions and help strengthen Thailand's capacity to access climate finance, enabling us to adapt effectively and sustainably," Dr Phirun concluded, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to achieving a low-carbon economy and a climate-resilient society.