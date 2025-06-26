Asia Warming Nearly Twice as Fast as Global Average, UN Report Reveals

Asia is experiencing warming at nearly double the global rate, with devastating consequences for the continent's 4.6 billion inhabitants, according to a new United Nations report published today.

The World Meteorological Organisation's "State of the Climate in Asia 2024" report found that temperatures across the continent rose by 1.04 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 baseline last year, making it either the warmest or second warmest year on record for Asia.

The alarming trend shows that between 1991 and 2024, Asia's warming rate nearly doubled compared to the 1961-1990 period.

This acceleration occurs because landmasses heat up more rapidly than the world's oceans, leaving the vast continent—which spans from the equator to the Arctic—particularly vulnerable to severe global warming effects.

"Climate variability is causing unacceptable damage," said Celeste Saulo, WMO Secretary-General. "The ability to predict increasingly volatile weather is more critical than ever to save lives and livelihoods."

The report coincides with record-breaking concentrations of the world's three primary greenhouse gases—carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide—reaching unprecedented levels in 2023.

