SDG Index 2025: Thailand tops ASEAN with reduced poverty and better education

The Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), on June 24, 2025, released its annual Sustainable Development Report (SDR). This year’s report focuses on the reform of the Global Financial Architecture (GFA), aiming to streamline and enhance international capital flows to better support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and mid-century.

The report evaluates progress towards the SDGs across 193 United Nations member countries, with 167 countries ranked in the SDG Index this year.

New SDG Index Indicators

The 2025 SDG Index incorporates a total of 126 indicators, including 102 global indicators and 24 additional indicators specifically for members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which has 38 member countries. Thailand officially joined the OECD in 2024.

Additionally, the report introduces a new index, the SDG Index (headline version) or SDGi, which includes just 17 key indicators to measure progress on each goal for countries and regions. This new index aims to minimise statistical bias caused by incomplete time series data.

The 2025 report also features new indicators, including one related to “minimum dietary diversity for children aged 6–23 months” under SDG 2 (Zero Hunger). Updates to the methodology can be found in the report’s annex.