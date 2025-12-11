Earthquakes around Thailand as Myanmar and Indonesia keep shaking

Tectonic activity around Thailand remains under close watch, with frequent tremors recorded in neighbouring countries.

Myanmar has seen repeated quakes close to Thailand’s northern border, while Indonesia has experienced several moderate offshore earthquakes near Sumatra. Small tremors have also been detected in northern Thailand.

Tectonic activity around Thailand (early December 2025)

Recent data from the Earthquake Observation Division show that fault lines in areas surrounding Thailand remain active, with three key zones requiring close monitoring:

1. Epicentres in Myanmar (near the Thai border)

High frequency: Myanmar continues to be the most active source of earthquakes in the region, with frequent tremors recorded.

Close proximity: Several recent quakes have had epicentres only about 360–370 kilometres from Pang Mapha district in Mae Hong Son province.

Recent magnitudes:There were earthquakes of magnitude 5.3 on December 10 and 3.7 on December 11, strong enough for people in some parts of northern Thailand to feel the shaking.