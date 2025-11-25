Strong quake jolts southwestern Japan

The temblor with an estimated magnitude of 5.8 occurred at a depth of 9 kilometres in Kumamoto's Aso region around 6.01pm, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake measured upper 5 in the Kumamoto village of Ubuyama and lower 5 in the Kumamoto city of Aso and the city of Takeda, Oita Prefecture, which neighbours Kumamoto to the east.