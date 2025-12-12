Early Genomic Profiling Boosts Cancer Treatment Options

One in four cancer patients was able to receive the right kind of medication when they underwent cancer genomic panel testing, the study showed.

The testing, called comprehensive genomic profiling, removes DNA from patients' blood and cancer tissues and analyses dozens to hundreds of kinds of genetic mutations.

Under Japan's public health insurance program, the testing is available only to patients, such as those with limited options for effective treatment.

Based on the results of the testing, a panel of experts examines whether there are drugs effective for the patients and makes recommendations to the doctors treating them.

More than 100,000 patients have received the testing since it became available under the public health insurance program in 2019.