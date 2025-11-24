Hong Kongers' Interest in Visiting Japan Remains High

After the Chinese government urged its citizens not to visit Japan over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remarks about a potential Taiwan contingency, the Hong Kong authorities, operating under China's "one country, two systems" policy, issued a travel advisory to its residents.

Japan is a popular travel destination for Hong Kong people, many of whom are pro-Japan. There have been no noticeable cancellations of trips to the country.

There will be little impact on the desire of people in Hong Kong to visit Japan, a citizen said of the travel advisory.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organisation, a record 2.68 million people from Hong Kong visited Japan in 2024. By country or region, Hong Kong, which has a total population of about 7.5 million, ranked fifth after South Korea, mainland China, Taiwan and the United States.