Japan, China leaders fail to have contact at G-20 summit

"I had no opportunity for conversation" with the Chinese premier, Takaichi told reporters after the end of the G-20 summit.
Close attention had been paid to whether the two leaders would have contact on the sidelines of the G-20 summit at a time when tensions are running high between Japan and China following Takaichi's parliamentary remarks on Nov. 7 that China's possible use of force against Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which the country can exercise its right to collective self-defense.
"We are open to dialogue with China and have not closed the door (for dialogue)," Takaichi said, suggesting that she will continue seeking opportunities for high-level talks with the neighbouring country.
Still, she said, "We will say what we need to say (to China)."
The Taiwan issue is the "core of the core interests" of China. Regarding Taiwan as a renegade province, China aims to unite the self-governing island with its mainland.
In the second-day discussions at the summit among the 20 advanced and emerging economies, Takaichi called for cooperation to ensure stable supplies of critical minerals.
She stressed that ensuring stable supplies of critical minerals is important for the development of the global economy.
Apparently, with China's export restrictions on rare earth minerals in mind, Takaichi said that the international community is increasingly concerned about export control systems for important minerals.
Diversifying supply sources, including refining and processing, is an urgent issue, she added.
Countries need to work together to build resilient and reliable supply chains for critical minerals, Takaichi said, calling for efforts to avoid excessive dependence on any specific supply chain.
