Japan, China leaders fail to have contact at G-20 summit

"We are open to dialogue with China and have not closed the door (for dialogue)," Takaichi said, suggesting that she will continue seeking opportunities for high-level talks with the neighbouring country.

Still, she said, "We will say what we need to say (to China)."

The Taiwan issue is the "core of the core interests" of China. Regarding Taiwan as a renegade province, China aims to unite the self-governing island with its mainland.

In the second-day discussions at the summit among the 20 advanced and emerging economies, Takaichi called for cooperation to ensure stable supplies of critical minerals.