Three small quakes shake northern Thailand over three consecutive days

Thailand’s Earthquake Observation Division under the Thai Meteorological Department has reported three consecutive days of seismic activity in the northern region, with minor earthquakes detected in Tak and Chiang Mai provinces.
The strongest tremor measured 3.2 on the Richter scale. Details of the three recorded events are as follows:
Magnitude 3.2 – Tak province
Magnitude 2.2 – Tak province
Magnitude 1.3 – Chiang Mai province
All three quakes were classified as minor events. The latest tremor in Chiang Mai, at magnitude 1.3, was too weak to be felt by most residents. No damage or injuries have been reported.
The Earthquake Observation Division continues to monitor the situation closely, with further information available on the website: earthquake.tmd.go.th.