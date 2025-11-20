Three small quakes shake northern Thailand over three consecutive days

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2025

Thailand records three mild earthquakes in the North over three consecutive days, with no damage reported.

Thailand’s Earthquake Observation Division under the Thai Meteorological Department has reported three consecutive days of seismic activity in the northern region, with minor earthquakes detected in Tak and Chiang Mai provinces.

 

The strongest tremor measured 3.2 on the Richter scale. Details of the three recorded events are as follows:

Magnitude 3.2 – Tak province

  • Magnitude: 3.2
  • Date/Time: November 18, 9.36am
  • Epicentre: Ban Na subdistrict, Sam Ngao district
     

Magnitude 2.2 – Tak province

  • Magnitude: 2.2
  • Date/Time: November 19, 7.31pm
  • Epicentre: Mae Tuen subdistrict, Mae Ramat district
     

Magnitude 1.3 – Chiang Mai province

  • Magnitude: 1.3
  • Date/Time: November 20, 1.34am
  • Epicentre: Nong Han subdistrict, San Sai district

All three quakes were classified as minor events. The latest tremor in Chiang Mai, at magnitude 1.3, was too weak to be felt by most residents. No damage or injuries have been reported.

The Earthquake Observation Division continues to monitor the situation closely, with further information available on the website: earthquake.tmd.go.th.

 

