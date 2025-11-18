Lampang shaken by 2.2-magnitude quake at 1km depth early Tuesday

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department reported that a fresh tremor was detected in the North early on Tuesday morning.

A magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck at 5.19am, with its epicentre located in Thung Kwao subdistrict, Mueang Pan district, Lampang province. The tremor occurred at a shallow depth of just one kilometre, at coordinates 18.554°N, 99.435°E.