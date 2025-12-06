Highest tidal surge of the year hits Samut Prakan, flooding Pak Nam and Phra Samut Chedi

Residents are urged to check risk areas, as this morning’s sea level spike set a new annual record at Bang Pu, with water reaching 1.99 metres, 18 centimetres higher than yesterday. Flooding has now impacted all routes surrounding Pak Nam – Phra Samut Chedi, with close monitoring required for areas outside flood barriers or where flood protection infrastructure remains incomplete.

Tidal surge inundates key areas of Samut Prakan

This morning, several economic and densely populated communities in Samut Prakan were hit by sudden flooding as sea levels surged to their highest point of the year.

On December 6, 2025, Sansern Ruangrit, Assistant Director of Ratchathewi District Office, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, confirmed the highest tidal level of the year at Bang Pu — 1.99 metres above mean sea level.

He added that while water runoff from upstream has decreased, vulnerable communities located outside flood barriers or near incomplete structures must remain on high alert.

Pak Nam Market underwater — main roads turn into canals

The FM91 Trafficpro radio station reported at 08.29 hrs that tidal flooding had swamped all major routes surrounding Pak Nam Market, Samut Prakan:

• Sukluea Road

• Dan Kao Road

• Si Samut Road

• Prakorn Chai Road, from Mueang Samut Prakan Police Station to Tai Ban roundabout

Flooding also affected Tai Ban Road behind Samut Prakan Hospital.