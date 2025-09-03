La Niña Returns, Bringing Heavy Rain But Little Relief from Heat

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has forecast the return of the La Niña climate phenomenon between September and November, a development that is expected to bring heavy rainfall to many regions but will not provide a significant reprieve from the extreme global heat.

The WMO's latest prediction confirms that while La Niña is a natural cooling event, its effects will be overwhelmed by the long-term impacts of human-induced climate change, which continues to drive up global temperatures and intensify extreme weather events.

The organisation noted that even with La Niña's return, global temperatures are expected to remain above average.

The world briefly entered a La Niña phase in early 2025, but it faded quickly within just three months, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), leaving the climate in a neutral state.

However, from September to November 2025, there is a roughly 55% chance that sea surface temperatures in the central equatorial Pacific will cool to La Niña levels, with that probability increasing to about 60% for the October-December period.

The WMO stated there is a very low probability of the El Niño pattern returning this year.